There is no agricultural growth in the country: Khalid Khokhar, Azad Kashmir elections have been rigged: Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Environment should be our first priority: Dr. Zainab Naeem

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi, while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said farmers’ conditions are very bad, elections have never been fair in the country, elections in Azad Kashmir were also not fair, poverty is increasing in the country, they have no interest in agriculture, congratulations to Field Marshal on his victory in the battle for justice, Field Marshal played an important role in the US-Iran ceasefire, there is a lot of water wastage in the country, corruption is increasing day by day in the country.

President of Kissan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar said there is no agricultural growth in the country, farmers are not being compensated, a few years ago, they ordered wheat, they have not been able to make up for that deficit to this day, the government does not buy wheat from farmers, farmers are suffering huge losses due to not buying wheat, many meetings were held to purchase wheat, but not a single grain was purchased, farmers had to bear a lot of losses due to not buying wheat, today, the price of wheat has gone above 4500 in the market, Pakistan’s economy is suffering a lot, the farmer’s situation is not good, how much loss will he bear, this year, wheat production has decreased, and it may be even less next year, they are making money and the farmer is losing money, they are sucking the blood of 250 million people, Sindh and Punjab did not support us, they should have supported us on the farmers’ issue, Pakistan’s wheat is very good, the farmer is currently on a ventilator, the government is not supporting its farmers, they buy wheat from outside by paying dollars, the government is doing a lot of injustice to farmers, our marketing system is very weak, Donald Trump went to China and talked about agriculture there, mango crop destroyed due to climate change, please think of the farmer, otherwise his situation will worsen, the country’s population is increasing, the mistreatment of farmers should be stopped, they are not giving any kind of incentives to the farmers, GST is being imposed on farmers, they have destroyed cotton agriculture, the government has imposed too much tax on farmers.

Economist, MNA PPP Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said the country is facing many challenges, our agriculture is in a very bad condition, two urea plants have been closed, we will have to be a leader in the agricultural sector, farmers are the backbone of the country’s development, Azad Kashmir elections have been rigged, our boxes have been picked in Azad Kashmir elections, we have filed an FIR against them, Quaid-e-Azam’s dream was that Pakistan should become an agricultural country, but this dream of Quaid-e-Azam could not be fulfilled, there was rigging in the first phase of Azad Kashmir elections, we have filed an FIR, all institutions are on alert to deal with rains in Sindh, do as much emergency work as possible on agriculture in Sindh, climate change is happening in the country, agriculture is the backbone of the country’s development.

Environmentalist Dr. Zainab Naeem said whenever floods occur, there is a lot of damage, a lot of water is being wasted in Pakistan, farmers are the backbone of agriculture, environment should be our first priority, we need to give high priority to agriculture, the issue of water being given to the provinces should be resolved, we have not been able to provide clean water yet, we are cutting down forests, deforestation will create many problems, there was a flood last year and a committee was formed, the promises they made last year could not be implemented, there have been deaths due to monsoon rains and floods, floods come every year and leave after wreaking havoc, they only talk.