Lahore: Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari has reacted to Sharjeel Memon’s statement that he should drink cold water and pour cold water on his head, it is morning.

Uzma Bukhari has said that the election is over and the people of Azad Kashmir have given their verdict, your misunderstanding has been cleared, your division has been proven wrong.

She said that in reality your pre-poll rigging programs have failed, the league candidate seized the bags of ballot papers from the house of the PPP candidate a night before the election.

The provincial minister said that your arrow has been lost in the valleys of Kashmir, a lion is roaring everywhere in Kashmir, Kashmiris have given a verdict in favor of Nawaz Sharif in the first phase of the Azad Kashmir election.

Uzma Bukhari says if you come to celebrate victory, learn to tolerate defeat as well, don’t adopt the PTI attitude when losing in every election.

He said, “If your government is formed in Gilgit, does that mean that very transparent elections were held there?”

The Punjab Information Minister also said that if you lost in Azad Kashmir, was there any rigging there? Such double standards do not befit a democratically minded party.