Lahore: Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari has responded sarcastically to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest and said that instead of making videos with traffic, show millions of workers.

Information Minister Uzma Bukhari said that I have heartfelt sympathy for the unfortunate Alia Hamza who has to stop traffic with 4.5 vehicles to make a clip and it is funny that they are also calling it a historic rally.

Uzma Bukhari said that by the way, people are crossing the roads from the sides.

Addressing Alia Hamza, Uzma Bukhari said that instead of making videos with traffic, sister, show millions of workers, make videos by stopping traffic.

The provincial information minister said that the entire 15 people protested by stopping traffic and saying, “Khan, 15 people with pictures of your love.”

On the other hand, the provincial government is in the process of arresting the protesting PTI workers and the Model Town police have taken the entire PTI rally into custody.

The rally was led by PTI Gujarat leader Nadeem Butt and during this, the police detained 28 PTI workers and also seized the workers’ vehicles, Hi-S vans and cars.