Early on Monday, ten terrorists targeted the Bannu cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the martyrdom of eight soldiers. The attackers tried to enter the cantonment but were repulsed. As a result, they detonated a vehicle full of explosives against the wall. The suicide blast caused a part of the wall to collapse and damaged adjacent infrastructure, resulting in the martyrdom of eight soldiers. Pakistani troops effectively engaged the terrorists resulting in the killing of all ten terrorists during the ensuing operation. This timely and effective response by the security forces averted a major disaster, saving precious innocent lives. The bravery and selfless action of the security forces is a testament to the unrelenting determination in the war against terrorism. The heinous act of terrorism was carried out by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, which operates from Afghanistan and has carried out terrorism inside Pakistan in the past. It has been using Afghan territory for its operations. Pakistan has consistently expressed its concerns with the Interim Afghan Government, asking them to deny continued use of Afghan territory by terrorists and to take effective action against such elements. It will continue to defend the motherland and its people against the scourge and will take all necessary measures as deemed appropriate against these threats from Afghanistan. Pakistan has seen an increase in terrorist activity over the past year, particularly in areas such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Last week, Islamabad reiterated its stance against engaging in talks with the TTP and demanded action from Kabul against terrorists operating from Afghan soil. According to the annual security report of the Center for Research and Security Studies, in the second quarter of 2024, there was a significant decrease in violence and deaths in Pakistan. The report revealed a 12 percent reduction in overall violence. The attack on a cantonment in Bannu is a grim reminder that the enemy is somewhere around. Terrorism by the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, hiding in Afghanistan, has once again hit Pakistan and affirmed the position that the western border is the root of all evil and nothing will change for good until the Taliban government realizes its responsibility to act against rogue elements on its soil. Reassuringly, the valiant pushback resulted in the killing of all 10 terrorists, who were desperate to enter the compound and blew themselves up. The modus operandi of such attacks is similar. It reflects the security forces being the prime target. The rise in terrorist activities has once again pushed the armed forces into high gear and the proposed Operation Azm-e-Istehkam is a case in point. The influx of rogue elements from Afghanistan has disrupted peace in the settled and annexed tribal areas of Baluchistan as well as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the increasing casualties demanded an immediate response. Five civilians and two soldiers were martyred in the terrorist attack on DI Khan Health Center. Terrorists brutally attacked a rural health center in Dera Ismail Khan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, indiscriminately attacked health workers, and killed five civilians, including two children and two female health workers. The rural health center was ready for a clearance operation. The security forces were immediately mobilized and in the ensuing exchange of fire, the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists. As a result of 3 terrorists were killed. The martyrs include 44-year-old Naib Subedar Muhammad Farooq from Narowal district and 23-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Javed Iqbal from Khanewal district, both of whom were on duty during heavy firing. The area is being cleaned to eliminate other terrorists in the area. The perpetrators of this heinous and cowardly act targeting innocent civilians, especially women and children should be brought to justice.