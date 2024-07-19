In America, capital investors control the results of polls. Democratic Party donors are confused about whether or not to recognize Biden as a candidate for the November election after the disastrous defeat of US President Joe Biden in a TV debate with Donald Trump on June 27. Numerous rich donors have put off monetary support for the Democratic candidate’s campaign. They say they will not contribute until another well-meaning challenger stands in Biden’s place. Among these contributors is Abigail Disney, a subordinate of Disney Family Fortune. Clarifying the cause for this Abigail Disney deferral, she said if Biden does not step down now, the Democrats would certainly lose. Electorates have every reason to be anxious about an unbalanced man serving as the captain of a universal superpower. A poll conducted by Ipsos ahead of the TV debate found that only 28 percent of expected US voters were confident in Biden’s mental health. However, this number has come down to 20 percent after the controversy, Nevertheless, whether voters or the public want to see Biden as a candidate, what the fund-raising institutions dream has become a bigger issue. One can infer from this that America is a shameless plutocracy i.e. ruled by the elite group, even though nations take it as a democracy. It is a pool of extraordinary power and energy managed by countless donor groups. These donors are so dominant that they control voting and other democratic practices. As a result, the will of the actual people gets no significance. It may sound like a conspiracy theory to say that the moneylenders control the US government, but it is the most mysterious conspiracy theory ever. In reality, plutocratic interference has become so normal in a part of the political landscape that siding with donors has become more essential than siding with voters in influencing electoral outcomes. Tech entrepreneurs, capitalists, and other elite groups invited to the White House from June 2023 to March of this year, handed over nearly US$1 million to Biden’s joint fundraising committee called the Biden Victory Fund. Biden did not do something illegal by inviting donors to the White House. Presidents before him have likewise used the splendor of the White House and government privileges to enhance contacts with political supporters and donors. There cannot be a better example to know that these people with financial capital successfully rule and control politics. Beyond this open financial manipulation of US democracy, the black money game goes on. According to the Washington DC-based organization Open Secrets, nobody discloses the source of black money used to influence political outcomes. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) previously imposed restrictions on unlimited spending by corporations and special interest groups on presidential campaigns. However, following an appeal filed by an organization a Supreme Court order in 2010 overturned the FEC’s restriction. This paves the way for black money to flow into election campaigns. The judgment of the Supreme Court has now become an institutional pillar of plutocracy. Brennan Center for Justice of New York Law School, a group called super PACs (political action committees) that spend money to influence elections, alone spent nearly $3 billion in the first decade of their existence. Super PACs are theoretically required to report their donors to the FEC. However, this requirement is completely irrelevant. This is because Super Packs can receive unlimited funding from various shell companies — non-existent paper companies — and non-profit groups that are not required to disclose the names of their donors. Voters cannot know which group is pouring money behind which leader for which purpose. As a result, capital investment groups appear to play a greater role in determining the outcome of elections than voters.