The United States stated on Thursday that Pakistani journalists should be permitted to cover current events and carry out their jobs without restriction.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “I would say that we generally urge all governments to respect the role of journalists and media.”

The spokeswoman for the department stated that the press is essential to democratic society.

Miller stated, “We anticipate that all journalists reporting the events in Pakistan should be permitted to do their work.

The spokesperson emphasised that free press is crucial to the development of democratic forces.

A healthy democracy is supported by a free and independent press, which ensures that voters can make informed decisions and holds elected authorities accountable.

As a result of their suspected involvement in the disturbances on May 9, several journalists and news anchors have had lawsuits filed against them.

PTI chief’s allegations false

The department maintained its denial of the accusations made against the United States by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

“I believe that we have already discussed this. Those accusations are wholly untrue, said the spokeswoman for the State Department.

The constitution and laws of Pakistan must be followed when deciding on Pakistani politics, according to the country’s citizens.

“They are not a matter for the United States Government,” he continued.

Khan made the accusation that the US was attempting to remove him in March 2022, and he kept up the rant even after being elected out of government.

But the outburst was cut short when he later laid the responsibility for his dismissal on former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa.