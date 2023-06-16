Nawaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has received a duplicate Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the Punjab University.

According to reports, Mr. Sharif, who has long resided in London for medical treatment, sought the degree through a third party, and it was granted following the proper procedures.

For the granting of the duplicate degree, the former prime minister paid a cost of Rs2,990 on June 7.

As a student at Government College (GC) Lahore (now GC University), the former prime minister completed his BA from Punjab University in 1968.