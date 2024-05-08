Washington: Several US senators have threatened the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, for issuing an expected arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and other officials involved in the genocide of Palestinians.

According to foreign media, in a letter written by 12 Republican senators to ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, they have threatened to impose sanctions against the International Criminal Court if warrants are issued against Israeli officials including Netanyahu. .

The letter written by the Republican senators said that if the International Court of Justice holds Netanyahu or other Israeli officials responsible for the Gaza issue, it would be considered an attack not only on Israel but also on the sovereignty of the United States.

The letter written by US senators also has the signatures of 12 Republican senators.

It should be remembered that the investigation of Israeli aggression in Gaza and the West Bank is ongoing in the International Court of Justice. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 34 thousand Palestinians have been martyred in Israeli attacks, while more than 78 thousand Palestinians have been injured.

The International Court of Justice is likely to issue arrest warrants for the Israeli Prime Minister, Army Chief and Defense Minister

Israel has attacked Rafah despite international opposition, the international community has already warned Israel of the disastrous consequences of a ground operation in Rafah.

According to media reports, there is speculation that the International Criminal Court may issue arrest warrants for top Israeli officials, including Netanyahu.