Pakistan cricket team reached Dublin to play T20 series against Ireland.

According to sources, the national cricket team will rest today in Dublin, while the first training session of the Pakistan team is scheduled on May 9.

The three T20 Internationals between Pakistan and Ireland will be played in Dublin on May 10, 12 and 14.

After completing the tour of Ireland, the Pakistan cricket team will reach England where they have to play a series of 4 T20 International matches against England.

These matches will be played between England and the national team from May 22 to 30