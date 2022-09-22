In his address to the UN General Assembly on Thursday, US Vice President Joe Biden pleaded for assistance for Pakistan, which has been severely affected by terrible floods.

The UN has pleaded with the globe to assist Pakistan in coping with the crisis after the recent exceptional monsoon rains led to floods throughout the nation and cost the economy more than $30 billion.

President of the United States Joe Biden has brought flood-stricken Pakistan to the attention of the world during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

During his speech to the UNGA session, the US president stated that Pakistan was still underwater and needed assistance.

As Joe Biden spoke in the renowned General Assembly hall, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was also present.

On September 23, PM Shehbaz will address the UNGA. He will concentrate on the difficulties Pakistan is currently experiencing as a result of the recent, devastating floods brought on by climate change.

US Vice President Joe Biden pledged an additional $2.9 billion for a fund to help combat global food insecurity during his speech.

According to a statement from the White House, the funding “builds on the $6.9 billion in US government assistance to enhance global food security previously pledged this year.”