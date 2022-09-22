US President Joe Biden expressed solidarity with Iranian women on Wednesday as reports indicated eight deaths in escalating demonstrations over the passing of a young woman detained by the morality police.

Biden congratulated the demonstrators and reiterated his support for resuming a nuclear agreement with Tehran while speaking to the United Nations shortly after the combative speech by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Biden told the General Assembly, “Today we stand with the brave people and the brave women of Iran who are right now protesting to secure their basic rights.

Since authorities revealed the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, on Friday—who had been detained for reportedly donning a hijab headscarf in a “improper” manner—public ire in the Islamic Republic has increased.

Activists said the woman, whose first name is Jhina in Kurdish, had taken a fatal hit to the head; authorities refuted this claim and indicated an investigation would be launched.

According to video footage shared on social media, several female protesters have proudly ripped off their hijabs and torched them in bonfires or symbolically chopped their hair in front of cheering audiences. Protesters in Tehran were heard yelling, “No to the headscarf, no to the turban, yes to freedom and equality!” at a rally that was echoed by similar demonstrations abroad.

For the sixth night in a row, protests erupted throughout Iran, mainly in the north, with activists reporting skirmishes in Urmia and Sardasht among other towns.