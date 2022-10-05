WASHINGTON: On Tuesday afternoon, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Auston met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Pentagon.They discussed bilateral and international problems.

Secretary Austin also placed an honour cordon around the commander of the troops.The US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman were both visited individually by the army leader, who is here for a week.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), “during calls subjects of mutual interest, regional security situation, and bilateral cooperation in many fields were reviewed.”According to the ISPR, Gen. Bajwa thanked US authorities for their aid and emphasised the importance of “assistance from our global allies” for the rescue and rehabilitation of Pakistan’s flood victims.

The sides “agreed that Pakistan and the US have a good history of bilateral ties and shall continue so by improving their economic ties, trade, and investment,” according to the statement. According to the statement, the army chief conveyed his sincere condolences for the hurricane’s deaths and devastation in Florida.

He claimed that because Pakistan is also experiencing the same effects of climate change, Pakistan fully understands the loss and suffering of the victim families.The statement ended, “Both parties had agreement on significant international concerns, particularly Afghanistan, and the necessity of collaboration to minimise humanitarian crises and improve peace and security in the region.