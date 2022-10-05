RAWALPINDI: According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), two separate incidents in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa neighbourhoods of Hassan Khel and Tank resulted in the deaths of seven terrorists and two security force members.

According to the ISPR, when terrorists opened fire on a military convoy in the general region of Hassan Khel, the troops responded quickly and engaged and killed three people who were carrying out terrorist actions against the security forces. In addition, the military took ammo and weapons from them.

Lance Naik Muhammad Pannah of the Pakistani Army, 30, a native of the Jaffarabad District, and Sepoy Shamas Ullah of the Frontier Constabulary, 36, a resident of the South Waziristan District, both engaged in a fierce firefight, battled valiantly, and accepted martyrdom.

Sanitation of the location is being done to get rid of any other terrorists that might have been hiding there. Security personnel kept an eye on the terrorists’ movements as they passed through the Tank area, engaged them in fight, and killed four of them while seizing their guns and ammo. Target assassinations, abductions, and extortion were all activities of the terrorists in the region.