ISLAMABAD: The United States Mission in Pakistan on Friday hosted a grand “Freedom 250” celebration to mark 250 years of American independence and highlight the longstanding partnership between the United States and Pakistan.

The event, held in Islamabad on June 6, was part of year-long global commemorations leading up to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Declaration of Independence. It brought together a wide cross-section of Pakistani society, including government officials, business leaders, civil society members, academics and cultural figures, underscoring the depth of bilateral ties.

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker, in her keynote address, described the milestone as both a reflection of America’s founding ideals and a celebration of shared values between the two countries.

“Tonight, we celebrate 250 years of American freedom, nearly 80 years of friendship between our two peoples, and everything we are going to build together in the years ahead. The best is not behind us. It is in front of us, and we are going to get there together,” she said.

She said the event symbolised not only America’s historical journey but also the continued commitment to democracy, liberty and partnership with Pakistan.

The ceremony featured a formal presentation of colours by the U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard, followed by the national anthems of Pakistan and the United States. Musical performances by the U.S. Air Force Central Command Band and Pakistani artist Bilal Saeed added a cultural dimension to the evening.

The celebration concluded with a fireworks display over the Islamabad skyline, marking the anniversary with a visual tribute to what organisers described as a shared vision for the future.

According to the U.S. Mission, “Freedom 250” is part of a global series of events being hosted by American embassies and consulates worldwide to commemorate 250 years since the founding of the United States. The initiative has been branded under the theme “A New Era of American Greatness,” reflecting the broader national observance of the milestone year.