Influenza A is also increasing rapidly during the Covid cases, to avoid which experts have advised to take precautionary measures.

With the emergence of new cases of Covid-19 in some areas of India, an increase in influenza A cases is also being recorded, to avoid which health experts have advised the public to take precautionary measures.

Mumbai-based surgeon Dr. Amit Thadani has issued a message on social media platform X that influenza A cases are increasing at an extraordinary pace in Mumbai, which seems to be taking on an epidemic-like situation. He also advised citizens to wear masks in crowded places.

On the other hand, Dr. Manas Mengar, Senior Consultant Pulmonologist at CAMS Hospital Thane, said that a clear increase in influenza A patients has been seen in the last few weeks. According to him, although the spread of this virus is normal during monsoon and winter, this time its cases are being reported relatively more.

What is influenza A?

According to Dr. Sameer Garde, Director, Department of Pulmonology and Lung Transplant, Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai, influenza A is a viral infection that is transmitted from one person to another through droplets emitted when coughing, sneezing or talking. Its symptoms appear suddenly and the patient can feel seriously ill within a few hours.

How to differentiate between Covid and influenza?

Dr. Sameer Garde says that the symptoms of influenza A and Covid-19 are quite similar, so it is not easy to differentiate between the two based on symptoms alone. If the symptoms are severe, persist for several days or the patient is in a risk group, then a doctor should be consulted. Textiles& Nonwovens

Symptoms and people at risk

According to experts, common symptoms of influenza A include high fever, body aches, sore throat, dry cough, headache and severe fatigue. Most healthy people recover in 5 to 7 days, however, the elderly, pregnant women, young children, people with diabetes, asthma, heart disease or weakened immune systems are at higher risk of complications including pneumonia.

Why are cases increasing?

According to Dr. Manas Menger, frequent travel, crowded closed spaces, changes in weather and the weakened immune system of some people are the main reasons for the rapid spread of the virus.

Experts have advised citizens to wash their hands regularly, cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, wear masks in crowded places if they feel unwell, maintain proper ventilation in homes and offices and maintain distance from others if they show symptoms of the disease. He also called the seasonal influenza vaccine an effective preventive measure, especially for those at risk.