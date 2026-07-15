The entire nation stands with the Pakistan Army: Behramand Tangi, I give credit to Field Marshal for making great efforts for peace: Azhar Siddique, No one should be confused with institutions: Qadir Khan Mandokhel

By Staff Reporter,

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi, while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said my family background is military, many of my loved ones were martyred, Fazlur Rehman came to my program many times, Maulana Fazlur Rehman should not have made such a statement, government should take action on Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement has caused great sorrow, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has left for a visit to Turkey, our army is the protector of the borders, our youth are sacrificing their lives for the security of the country, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been summoned to the Gujranwala court, I didn’t want to do the program today, I am heartbroken by Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Azhar Siddique said there is no forgiveness for treason, we should all look into our own pockets, we should not be hypocritical, nothing has happened to PTI, papers were cut for no reason on PTI, those who did it on May 9th are suffering, we should learn lessons from the past, we should listen to each other with arguments, now it’s their turn to go, PPP is a pro-democratic party, PML-N’s deposits in Kashmir elections will be forfeited, PML-N will not be seen in many Azad Kashmir elections, situation in the country is changing, this was the last budget of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, I give credit to Field Marshal for making great efforts for peace, it will be difficult for PTI founder to be kept in jail now.

Leader of the Muslim League-N, Senator Behramand Tangi said Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement has caused great sorrow, the entire nation stands with the Pakistan Army, we all must strive for peace, Pakistan Army soldiers sacrifice their lives to protect the homeland, our borders are secure only because of the Pakistan Army, Maulana Fazlur Rehman should not have made such a statement, Maulana Fazlur Rehman should be arrested and a case registered, this should be done so that no one dares to make such a statement, a painful embarrassment, PTI destroyed statues of martyrs during its rule, causing distress, PTI carried out incidents like May 9, causing distress, Azhar Siddique and Behramand Tangi have a bitter argument, I have no fight with anyone, I am contentious, the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not good, there is a lot of tension, we will only breathe after eliminating terrorism from the country, PPP is an ally of PML-N, all parties must work together to end terrorism, everyone has to work together to get the country out of its problems, the suffering it causes, Field Marshals are playing an important role in the country’s development, PPP enjoys ministries, Behramand suffers from shortage.

PPP leader Qadir Khan Mandokhel said our youth are sacrificing their lives for the country, Maulana Fazlur Rehman should not have made such a statement, the entire nation is saddened by Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement, no one should be confused with institutions, who is martyred for the sake of salary, world war is upon us, the economy is in a very bad state, we should respect each other’s opinions, FIR against Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been dropped, we are not included in the cabinet in Punjab.