ISLAMABAD: US and Iran are expected to announce a peace agreement within the next 24 hours, according to The Washington Times, saying that a draft deal to end the war has already been finalised.

According to the Washington Times, negotiators from both sides have approved the draft agreement, adding that key figures including Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner have signed off on the draft.

The report also claims that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir held meetings in Iran during his visit, which is being described as successful, and helped bridge differences between the parties involved.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports that Iran and the US are close to a deal, which includes a proposed 60-day extension of the ceasefire. During this period, talks on Iran’s nuclear programme are expected to continue.

It further said that the US may gradually ease restrictions on Iranian ports, along with possible sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian assets abroad.

Arab media outlets also report that a formal announcement of the agreement could come within hours.

Separately, Reuters reports that Iran and Pakistan have sent a revised proposal to the United States aimed at ending the ongoing war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, according to two Pakistani sources familiar with the talks.

A Pakistani official involved in the negotiations said an interim agreement to halt the conflict is now in its final stage and is described as “fairly comprehensive.”

“It is never over till it is done,” the official added, noting that discussions are still ongoing.