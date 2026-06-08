We must build better relations with our neighboring countries: Dr. Humayun Mohmand, PTI is not visible anymore: Talat Abbas, PTI only knows how to make up stories, they have nothing to do with facts: Raja Qamar ul Islam, PPP will win in Gilgit-Baltistan elections: Sarmad Ali

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said Field Marshal is doing a great job. US-Iran ceasefire achieved due to Field Marshal’s efforts. elections have never been fair in the country. Sarmad Ali is a very hardworking person. there is a need to improve the internal situation of the country. poverty is increasing in the country. the situation outside Pakistan is fine. inflation in the country is increasing day by day.

Senator Dr. Humayun Mohmand said we must build better relations with our neighboring countries. Trump is currently a Chaudhry. Israel stopped the war at Trump’s request. Pakistan’s internal situation is deteriorating day by day. poverty is increasing in the country. people are not getting work. people are very worried about not getting work. doctors are not doing a good job in their field. they are afraid of PTI. people still stand with PTI. PTI won four seats in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections yesterday. PTI won eight seats in yesterday’s election. our PTI polling agents were thrown out. PPP did not win with a clear majority in Gilgit-Baltistan elections. there are many supporters of the PPP in Gilgit-Baltistan. PPP has been in control of Gilgit-Baltistan for decades. there are a lot of budget problems going on at the moment. PPP formed its own government in Gilgit-Baltistan elections. independent candidates will also join PPP in Gilgit-Baltistan elections. politics of lies should not be practiced in the country. the internal situation in the country is very bad.

Advocate Supreme Court Talat Abbas said PTI is not visible anymore. PTI not seen much in Gilgit-Baltistan elections. PTI only practices blame politics. PPP is winning in Gilgit elections.

MNA Muslim League-N Raja Qamar ul Islam said PTI only knows how to make up stories, they have nothing to do with facts. decision is made only by the power of vote. people’s opinion should be respected in Gilgit-Baltistan elections. the realities of Gilgit-Baltistan elections should be acknowledged. Gilgit-Baltistan accepts defeat in elections. i had made a democratic charter before. in 2024 too, we asked them to come and talk for the betterment of the country. PTI only creates noise. PTI has nothing to do with the country.

Hanma PPP Sarmad Ali said PPP will win in Gilgit-Baltistan elections. PPP has made great sacrifices for democracy. Gilgit-Baltistan election has gone wrong. PPP will solve the problems of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. prime minister meets President regarding budget. PPP has won the Gilgit-Baltistan elections. talks of 28th Amendment are going on. FBR could not achieve its target. the common man is being crushed by inflation. government should provide relief to common man. prime minister should take notice of inflation. they have sunk the real estate industry. the country’s industry is closed, people are very worried. people are very distressed due to unemployment.