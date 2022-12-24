WASHINGTON: A $1.66 trillion government budget plan that includes a record $200 million for gender equality in Pakistan was passed by the Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives on Friday.

When the US congress pledged $10 million for gender equality and $15 million for bolstering democracy in the South Asian nation in 2020, funding for Pakistan was supplied at a rate that was 20 times greater.

As per World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Gender Gap Report 2022, Pakistan was rated 145th out of 146 countries in terms of gender equality.

The Bill increases US defense-related spending by 10% to $858 billion, while domestic non-defence programmes will receive $772.5 billion.

The spending plan for the fiscal year ending September 30 was approved on a 225-201 largely party-line vote after being approved by the Senate the day before.

President Joe Biden had committed to sign the arduous legislation, which also contains increased assistance for students with disabilities, cash to protect workers’ rights, resources for job training, and more affordable housing for families, veterans, and those escaping domestic abuse.

Additionally, the bill sends emergency aid to Ukraine and authorises record military spending. The war-torn nation would receive $44.9 billion in further emergency aid from the US.