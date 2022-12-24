LAHORE: Due to weather and aircraft delays, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to move the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand from Multan to Karachi.

As per reports, the PCB consulted with the NZ cricket body before deciding. They did not object to Karachi hosting the second Test.

The management and players for the Pakistani team have reportedly been informed about the second Test’s new location, according to the sources.

The first Test was planned to take place at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi from December 26 to 30, while the second was slated for Multan from January 3 to 7.

For the two Test matches and three ODIs against Pakistan, the New Zealand cricket squad arrived in Karachi on Thursday.

Following the conclusion of the Test series, the Black Caps will play three One-Day Internationals in Karachi from January 10 to 14.