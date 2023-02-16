Urvashi Rautela, a Bollywood actress, sparked questions when she posted a birthday greeting for Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah.

To celebrate his 20th birthday today, the bowler cut cake among his Quetta Gladiators teammates.

On Naseem’s Instagram photo, in which the pacer wished Shadab Khan luck on his nuptials, Rautela left a comment. The actress also gave Naseem her congratulations on receiving an honorary DSP rank from the Balochistan Police.

“Cheers to Naseem Shah turning 20. Best wishes for receiving the honorary DSP rank “Rautela said.

In response to Rautela’s greeting, Naseem said, “Thank you”.