LAHORE: Although the number of confirmed positive cases has risen to 1,576,641, Pakistan has not recorded any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. As of Friday, 30,641 people had died nationwide.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently released statistics showing that throughout the course of the previous day, at least 37 persons nationwide tested positive for Covid.

In the last 24 hours, 4,978 tests were conducted in Pakistan, and 37 of those results came back positive. It was calculated that 0.74 percent of Covids were positive.