KARACHI: The cheating mafia once again beat the authorities and leaked the Urdu paper hours before the Matric exam in Sindh today.

Through WhatsApp groups in Larkana and Mehrabpur, the Class-X Urdu exam was shared.

The exam centres were overrun by the cheating mafia despite assurances from the local boards. It demonstrated how invigilators and board observers were powerless to stop the irregularities.

Meanwhile, during the annual exam in Karachi and other cities in Sindh, when students were had to sit the exam in sweltering heat, power failures occurred at multiple exam centres.

Students encountered challenges due to the sudden switch of several exam locations in addition to the power load shedding.