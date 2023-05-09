The news that the Asia Cup would be moved from Pakistan to Sri Lanka has been denied by the Sri Lankan media and cricket board.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) conference would serve as the forum for choosing the location, although the Sri Lankan cricket board claimed to be unaware of any decision about the hosting of the event.

According to earlier reports in Indian media, Sri Lanka was chosen as the Asia Cup host nation because of the scorching weather in the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, according to the media, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have decided to take part in the competition. The cricket board and Sri Lankan media, however, refuted these reports.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on the other hand, had already voiced their opposition to the choice to move the event outside of Pakistan. They had proposed a hybrid system in which India’s Asia Cup match would be played at a neutral site and all other matches would be hosted by Pakistan. However, the Indian media stated that this idea had not been accepted by broadcasters.

The assertions made by Indian media regarding the Asia Cup venue have been denied by Sri Lankan media and the cricket federation. The ACC conference will make the ultimate decision over the location of the event, and the PCB has stated that they will boycott it if it were hosted elsewhere other than Pakistan.