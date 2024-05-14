Despite the Awami Action Committee’s (AAC) unjust protest call, driven by unfair demands, and their violent actions, which included vandalizing public property, assaulting, and even killing law enforcement personnel, the government still extended an olive branch for negotiations. Unfortunately, the initial round of talks was unsuccessful, leading to protesters advancing towards Muzaffarabad. However, the federal government intervened by allocating additional funds to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government to address the protesters’ grievances.

After necessary notifications were issued, obstacles were removed, and permission was granted for a rally, a specific faction within the AAC resorted to stone-pelting, verbal abuse, vehicle arson, and incendiary slogans directed at the Rangers, who were deployed to safeguard the Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Project. In response, the Rangers used tear gas, resulting in injuries to several protesters, with two fatalities, further escalating the situation.

These events illustrate that a small group of individuals with hidden agendas deliberately inflamed the situation to disrupt peace and plunge AJK into chaos. It’s clear that these individuals had little concern for the genuine grievances of the protesters but rather exploited the AAC’s platform to advance their personal interests. When tensions appeared to settle, they reignited violence, revealing their true intentions.