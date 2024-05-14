Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the Women’s T20 Ranking.

Australia’s Beth Mooney remains at number one in the ICC batting rankings.

Australia’s Thalia McGrath is second and West Indies’ Hayley Mathew is third in the batting rankings, while no player from Pakistan is included in the women’s top ten batsmen.

Bowling Ranking

England’s Sophie Eccleston remains in the first position in the T20 women’s bowling ranking, while India’s Deepti Sharma is second and Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal is third.

In the ranking, Pakistan’s Naashra Sindhu has reached the 10th position after being downgraded by one rank.

All Rounders Ranking

Hayley Mathews of West Indies is in the first position in the T20 women’s all-rounders ranking, New Zealand’s Emilaker is second and Australia’s Ashley Gardner is third.

Additionally, Pakistan Women’s team captain Nida Dar has moved down one rank to the sixth position