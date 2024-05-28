WE ARE GOING IN WRONG DIRECTIONS WHEN IT COMES TO COOPERATION WITH THE AFGHAZI TALIBAN. While the government claims that Afghanistan provides safe havens for anti-Pakistan militants, including the outlawed TTP, Kabul’s de facto rulers maintain this is untrue.

The data that shows different armed factions are present in Afghanistan makes it impossible to accept the Taliban’s position. The state has brought up the subject of cross-border militancy once more. The interior minister and head of Nacta stated at a press conference on Sunday that the TTP was behind the deadly March attack in Bisham that claimed the lives of five Chinese laborers and one local. The TTP was allegedly supported by “enemy intelligence agencies.” A few weeks prior, the military had released a similar statement. Mohsin Naqvi demanded that the Afghan Taliban “hand them to us” or punish the alleged terrorists. If Kabul did not respond, the interior czar did not rule out taking unilateral action.

There have been multiple attempts to discuss the TTP issue with the Taliban in Afghanistan, but the outcomes have not been encouraging. For instance, the issue has been handled through formal channels, and Pakistan’s concerns have been communicated to Kabul by delegations of tribal leaders and ulema. Additionally, the state has engaged in cross-border armed conflict following terrorist assaults on Pakistani troops by the TTP. However, terrorist violence has not stopped as a result of any of these steps. Consequently, various strategies are needed. Sadly, there aren’t many viable choices, thus the government will have to cooperate with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

It is impossible to expect the Afghans to destroy the TTP since they are unlikely to use force against their ideological allies, especially if the Taliban leadership in Kandahar has any say in the matter. Instead, Pakistan ought to require that TTP fighters be moved far from the border and that the Taliban bear complete accountability for making sure that no terrorist organization is allowed to carry out cross-border assaults. Furthermore, the nations of Central Asia have expressed similar worries regarding terrorist organizations based in Afghanistan. Along with China, Russia, and Iran, Pakistan should cooperate with these nations to put pressure on the Taliban to take concrete CT actions. Because of their isolation on the world stage, the Taliban are especially eager to draw in Chinese investment. Beijing and Islamabad should work together to make sure that investments are made only when the Taliban take significant CT actions.

While Pakistan must make sure that no internal space is accessible to terrorists and their supporters, the Taliban should also do more to stop cross-border attacks. The head of Nacta mentioned a number of Pakistani suspects who were crucial to the Bisham attack during the most recent press conference. It won’t be feasible unless these factors are eliminated.