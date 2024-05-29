District End Sessions Court Islamabad Shahrukh Arjamand left without delivering a reserved verdict on the appeals against the conviction in the Iddat Nikah case of PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi.

The hearing on the appeals filed against the sentence in the marriage case was held in the court of Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand.

Earlier, when the hearing of the case started, Judge Shahrukh Arjamand questioned whether the public prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi had come or not. On which the assistant lawyer said that Rizwan Abbasi is in the Supreme Court, give some time.

Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjamand remarked that Rizwan Abbasi should have come at 9 o’clock, to which the assistant counsel said that Rizwan Abbasi wanted to give arguments but he had to go to the Supreme Court.

The court asked how long will Rizwan Abbasi come? And then the judge directed them to appear by 10:30, Rizwan Abbasi did not reach the court even on the appointed time, then Sessions Judge Shahrukh Arjumand said consult with Rizwan Abbasi and tell him what you want.

Khavarmanika’s assistant counsel spoke to the session judge and said, transfer our case to another court, on which the judge remarked that the no-confidence motion has already been dismissed, tell your lawyer what to say.

Speaking to the session judge, Khavarmanika said, “I don’t want you to decide this case, on which the judge inquired what is the reason?” Distrust is being done again and again, if there is any solid reason, tell me, some judge has to decide the case or not.

When there was noise in the courtroom, Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand got up and went to the chamber without pronouncing the verdict of the case.

Later, Sessions Judge Shah Rukh Arjamand wrote a letter to the Registrar Islamabad High Court in which he said that the appeals of Bushra Bibi, the founder of PTI were scheduled for hearing, Khawarmanika has expressed no confidence in me. The application was dismissed earlier.

Judge Shahrukh Arjamand wrote in the letter that it would not be right to pronounce judgment on Khawarmanika’s no-confidence appeals, there is a request to transfer the appeals to another court, Khawarmanika and her lawyers always tried to disrupt the hearing.