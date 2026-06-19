There were unusual political contacts between the government and the opposition in the National Assembly session, when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif not only shook hands with opposition leaders but also visited the opposition benches twice to consult on important national issues.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s conciliatory approach was prominent in the National Assembly session. After entering the house, the Prime Minister himself went to the seats of Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar and shook hands with them.
Later, in his address to the house, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for national consensus on the situation related to Iran and the United States and suggested bringing a unanimous resolution. After the address, the Prime Minister once again visited the opposition benches where he met with Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Barrister Gohar and Asad Qaiser.
During this, the opposition leaders presented their demands before the Prime Minister, while the Prime Minister stood up for some time and consulted with them. After the meeting, the Prime Minister called Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to him and gave instructions. On the other hand, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif also reached the seats of opposition leaders and consulted with them, while Rana Sanaullah also met with the opposition leadership.