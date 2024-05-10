Two days had passed since the president had spoken about the necessity of political dialogue to address the issues facing the province during his visit to Balochistan. Terrorists attacked the town of Surbandar, which is outside of Gwadar, killing seven innocent men while they slept. The victims were all Punjabi and employed at a nearby barbershop. In the past few months, there have been three instances of this kind in the province. After militants pulled nine men off a bus in Noshki last month and checked their documents, the men were discovered dead beneath a bridge. Meanwhile, in Turbat last October, six laborers were murdered while they slept. The victims in each of these cases were originally from Punjab. There is no excuse for these horrible acts. The political leadership, ranging from the prime minister onwards, has denounced these heinous killings and committed to ensuring that the deceased men receive just compensation.

These disgusting acts appear to be intended to incite ethnic unrest by singling out people who belong to a particular ethnic group or geographic area. Although employment opportunities in Balochistan should be prioritized for locals, there is no excuse for discriminating against outside workers who are attempting to earn a living in the region. Poverty forces the majority of the victims to flee their homes and families in order to provide food for their loved ones. Furthermore, it is completely inappropriate to refer to individuals as “settlers” or “outsiders” because citizens of all federating units have the freedom to live and work anywhere in Pakistan. The timing of the terrorist attack in Balochistan is concerning as it coincides with the state’s call for a political dialogue.It’s also impossible to rule out the possibility of hostile foreign actors getting involved, particularly in light of the Chinese presence in Balochistan and the interest shown by Gulf investors in funding projects in the province. The story of the separatists will be severely tarnished if prosperity descends upon Balochistan and foreign investment creates job opportunities for locals. Thus, it’s possible that the horrifying violent deeds are intended to frighten off foreign investors. All citizens of Balochistan must be protected by the state, and those responsible for these horrific crimes must be held accountable. Balochistan cannot experience sustainable socioeconomic development while terrorist threats persist.