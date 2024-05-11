Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi challenged Chief Minister Ali Amin over the occupation of the Governor’s House.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that I would never impose the governor’s rule, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur talked about occupying the Governor’s House, Gandapur is a challenge, let’s occupy it and show it, I will drag you on the streets.

Those who say they don’t apologize must apologize: Faisal Karim Kundi

On another occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi replied to Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur and said that you cannot take your founder out of jail, but if you break the law, you will also be put in jail.

Governor KP said that there will be no negotiations with those who do not obey the constitution, those who say they do not apologize will have to apologize.

It should be noted that Chief Minister KPK Ali Amin Gandapur had claimed in his speech at the ceremony on April 25 that he would not only go to Islamabad but would bring the founder of PTI from there.