short while ago, Afghan forces opened unprovoked fire at multiple locations along the Pak-Afghan border, including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral, and Baramcha (Balochistan) — security sources.

The firing was also aimed at facilitating the crossing of Khawarij formations across the border — security sources.

Alert and vigilant posts of the Pakistan Army responded swiftly with a strong and intense counterattack, which is still ongoing — security sources.

The Pakistan Army immediately reacted with force, effectively targeting several Afghan posts — security sources.

Due to Pakistan’s timely action, multiple Afghan border posts were destroyed, and dozens of Afghan soldiers and Khawarij were killed — security sources.

Taliban abandoned several of their posts and fled; bodies are scattered — security sources.

This act of aggression from Afghanistan comes at a time when the Afghan Foreign Minister is visiting India — security sources.