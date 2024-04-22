The unofficial results of by-elections on 21 seats of national and provincial assemblies across the country have come out.

According to the unofficial results, by-elections were held on 5 seats of the National Assembly, out of which 2 seats were won by the (N) League, while PPP and Sunni Union Council won one seat each. An independent candidate also won a seat in the National Assembly. Won.

The unofficial results of the elections on 16 seats of provincial assemblies from across the country have also been revealed, according to which the PML-G is ahead by winning 10 seats, while the People’s Party, the Sunni Unity Council, and the Stability Pakistan Party have won one seat each.

Apart from this, the Muslim League (Q) and Balochistan Awami Party also won one seat each, while one seat was won by an independent candidate.