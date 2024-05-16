A massive student movement has been going on in various US universities for almost a month and a half to protest the Israeli military aggression in Gaza. At the end of March, the students at New York’s Columbia University started the first movement. As time progressed, protests have taken place in 45 US states and about 140 college campuses in Washington DC.

The Western world has been shamelessly supporting the Zionist since the establishment of the illegal state of Israel in 1948. In countries where it was once difficult to find people to speak out against Israel thousands of young women are protesting for Palestine. In the recent past, no one could have imagined that Americans and Europeans would criticize their country’s government and protest for supporting Israel.

The unprecedented protests, first in American universities and later in spontaneous protests by students and ordinary people across Europe, seem to prove that no matter how hard the media and the administration try to black out a legitimate issue, despite some temporary success, the truth is sure to win in the end.

This peaceful movement is spreading in one university after another. More than 50 universities in the United States face protests. In solidarity with the Palestinians, the students of Oxford and Cambridge universities, two of the best universities in the UK, have taken to the streets. Protesters pitched numerous tents outside Oxford University’s Pete Rivers Museum. As time goes on, the number of tents increases.

The students also set up tents on the lawn of King’s College, University of Cambridge. Activists say they are protesting because the university supports Israel in the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza. Meanwhile, Cambridge University protest organizers posted a video on social media X, saying, “Their members are marching towards the university campus lawn with tents, essentials and sleeping bags. They cannot sit idly by while the university is supporting Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.”

More than 36,000 Palestinian civilians killed so far in the Israeli attacks include 70 percent women and children. The martyrdom of countless people has created a new spark in many parts of the world, in the hearts of countless people.

It is as if the oppressed people of Palestine sacrificed their lives in one place and gave birth to the seeds of revolution in another place. Moreover, the most surprising thing is that this awakening started in the Western world. Israel’s biggest supporter, the United States, is now holding a rally called Palestine every day.

This is not the first time there has been a Palestinian protest in the United States. Such protests came even after the Israelis launched one of the century’s most brutal massacres in Gaza since October 7 last year. Demonstrations organized in major cities included New York, Washington, New Jersey, and California.

However, this year’s protest is a little different, as any Muslim community did not organize these protests. The majority of the participants in this protest are young women and there are people of different faiths. There are even Jewish students.

There have been protests in all the traditional and world-ranked universities of the United States. Even on campuses where there had been no precedent for meetings, rallies or demonstrations, voices in favor of Palestine have risen. In solidarity with the Palestinians, Oxford and Cambridge universities students have taken to the streets.

In solidarity with US students, protests have started at universities in Europe and other countries around the world. Protests are going on in European countries like France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark and Ireland. Outside Europe, protests have spread to several other countries such as Canada, Australia, India, Mexico, Lebanon, and Iraq.