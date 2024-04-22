TikTok has indicated it will approach the courts over the proposed US ban.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Tik Tok told employees that if the bill to ban the app or sell it to an American company becomes law, it will approach the courts on its behalf.

Keep in mind that America is Tik Tok’s biggest market, but there is a threat to its survival there.

A bill was approved by the US House of Representatives last week, which would have banned the social media application in the US if TikTok’s China-based owners did not sell their stake to an American company within a year. will be imposed.

Earlier in March, citing national security concerns, the US House of Representatives passed a bill on TikTok that gave the company six months to share the app’s data with the US or face a ban. .

In a memo to employees, Michael Beckerman, the head of TikTok’s public policy department in the US, said that when this bill is signed, we will go to court against it.

For years, TikTok has been trying to reassure the US government that the popular app is not a threat to US security.

The US House of Representatives has attached a bill to ban TikTok to an aid package for Ukraine and Israel to speed up its passage.

The US Senate will vote on the anti-TikTok bill in the next few days, while President Joe Biden has already said that he will sign it.

Michael Beckerman said in the memo that the bill to sell or ban TikTok is a clear violation of the rights of TikTok’s 170 million US users and will have a devastating impact on 7 million small businesses.

He said that we will continue the fight in this regard, this is not the end of the long struggle but the beginning.

According to a Bloomberg report, TikTok will first try all legal options, after which it will consider selling the company, but this will require the approval of the Chinese government, which already has such a forced sale. is the opposite of