After the defeat by Multan Sultans in the fifth match of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9, Islamabad United coach Mike Hesson has said that Rizwan’s catch drop on the first ball was also an important moment, fast bowler Naseem. Unfortunately, Shah could not take a wicket in the beginning.

In the post-match press conference, Mike Hessen said that the conditions were tough and the batsmen were troubled in the beginning, but Shadab Khan’s 18-run over in the last moment cost us dearly.

“Thanks to Jordan Cox and Salman Agha, we got back into the game, their partnership set the target, we took the game to the last ball, unfortunately we couldn’t win,” he said.

It should be remembered that in the fifth match of PSL 9, Multan Sultans won their second consecutive victory by defeating Islamabad United by 5 wickets.

PSL: Multan Sultans beat Islamabad and secured their second straight win

Multan Sultans achieved the target of 145 runs given by Islamabad for the loss of 5 wickets in the last over.

Islamabad United’s innings

Batting first at the invitation of Multan Sultans, Islamabad United were bowled out for 144 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

On behalf of Islamabad United, Agha Salman scored 52 runs and Jordan Cox scored 41 runs. Apart from this, Azam Khan scored 13 runs, Shadab Khan scored 11 runs, Colin Munro scored 8 runs and Alex Hales scored 2 runs.

Imad Wasim Safar, Faheem Ashraf 1 and Naseem Shah got out after scoring 2 runs, so the whole team could score 144 runs in 20 overs.

For Multan Sultans, Muhammad Ali and Abbas Afridi took 3 wickets each, Usama Mir took 2 and David Wiley dismissed one player.

Multan Sultans innings

The target of 145 runs was achieved by Multan Sultans in the last over, Reza Hendricks 58 and Mohammad Rizwan played an innings of 43 runs. Yasir Khan 8, Khushdal Shah 3 and David Mullan were dismissed for zero.

On behalf of Islamabad, Naseem Shah dismissed 2 players, Imad Wasim, Timel Mills and Shadab Khan took one wicket each.

This is the second consecutive win for Multan Sultans in the event, they are on the first position in the points table with 4 points