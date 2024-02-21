Bushra Ansari, a senior actress in the Pakistan showbiz industry, expressed her displeasure regarding the dramas of today’s era.

A video clip of actress Bushra Ansari is going viral on social media in which the senior actress talked about dramas.

In the video, Bushra Ansari recalled the dramas of the past and said that earlier when the dramas were good, the names of the dramas were very important, they were named very thoughtfully and according to the story of the drama, which had a great impact. It used to be.

He said that in the present era, dramas have very strange names, such as Kal Mohi, Badnaseeb, Me Talaq De Do, but in the earlier times, great care was taken in naming the plays. .