By: Khulood Yaqoob

Divorce is both a legal process and an emotional journey—the dissolution of a marital union. While often painful, it can also represent a necessary path away from a toxic environment and toward personal peace.

A happy, healthy marriage requires dedication from both partners. When commitment wavers—even from one spouse—the relationship can begin to unravel. Infidelity, for instance, breaks a fundamental vow of faithfulness and is deeply difficult to overcome. Similarly, a breakdown in communication is one of the strongest predictors of divorce, often leading to constant conflict and resentment.

Financial strain also tests marital bonds, whether through significant debt, disagreements over spending, or insecurity about necessities. Moreover, unmet expectations—shaped by personal experiences and societal influences—can create disappointment and disconnect.

At the core of these challenges lies the issue of trust. Trust is the bedrock of any strong relationship, and its absence—whether due to betrayal, insecurity, or repeated misunderstandings—can fracture the foundation of a marriage.

The consequences of divorce extend beyond the couple, especially when children are involved. It can leave children confused and parents burdened with guilt. Yet, despite the pain, divorce can also mark the start of a new beginning. By striving for fair agreements, maintaining respectful communication, and prioritizing children’s well-being, families can navigate this transition and gradually heal.

In recent years, divorce rates have risen for several clear reasons:

Greater awareness of women’s rights and personal autonomy.

Increased financial independence among women, allowing less tolerance for disrespect, misbehavior, or abuse.

A rise in infidelity and extramarital affairs.

Unrealistic expectations of marriage, often influenced by social and media portrayals.

Ultimately, while divorce signifies an ending, it can also open the door to renewal. Successful marriages are typically built on mutual respect, encouragement, and the shared commitment to grow together—ensuring both partners feel valued, heard, and supported throughout life’s journey.

Divorce should never be taken lightly, but it should not be seen as a failure. In some situations, it is necessary step towards peace and a better quality of life. Counselling self-reflection and time can help individuals rebuild confidence and create healthier relationship in the future.