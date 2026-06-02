NEW YORK :Pakistan has warned the international community against the potential negative consequences of protracted conflicts, highlighting the growing risks of miscalculation, expansion, and dangerous spillover effects.

The warning was delivered by Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC).The session was convened at the request of Romania following reported violations of its airspace.

Addressing the council, Ambassador Ahmad reiterated Pakistan’s continued advocacy for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path toward a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

He cautioned that further escalation risks transforming the current crisis into a much larger confrontation, carrying wider and more devastating implications for regional and global peace and security.