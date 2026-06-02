Political leaders of the Haqooq-i-Khalq Party (HKP) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) have strongly opposed reported proposals to raise the General Sales Tax (GST) from 18pc to 19pc under IMF-linked reforms, warning it would intensify inflation and further burden low-income households.

HKP chief Farooq Tariq said the move would hit workers, farmers and salaried classes the hardest, arguing that indirect taxation is already unfairly squeezing the poor while wealthy corporations evade billions in taxes.

He urged the government to prioritise recovering outstanding dues from major corporate sectors instead of increasing taxes on essential goods.

Criticising proposed taxes on hybrid and electric vehicles, HKP leaders said such measures would discourage green transport and worsen environmental challenges.

They also called for shifting towards a progressive tax system focused on wealth, property and corporate profits, while reducing GST on basic items.

Separately, PAT leaders rejected what they called a “borrow-and-govern” economic model, demanding relief in fuel prices and proposing a 10-year agricultural emergency with subsidies and interest-free loans for farmers to strengthen the economy.