PPP has reservations about 28th Amendment: Kanwar Dilshad, The draft of the 28th Amendment was not shared with the PPP: Shahadat Awan, The government should impose a fixed tax to close the doors of corruption: Muhammad Hassan Bakshi

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said under the leadership of Field Marshal, we won the war against India. unemployment is increasing in the country. business is being destroyed in the country. the country’s external situation is going very well. we have to fix the internal situation of the country. foreign money should be brought into the country. corruption is increasing day by day in the country.

Former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad said the budget session was supposed to be presented on June 5 but it could not be done. budget likely to be presented on June 10. they have not yet been able to agree on the budget. the situation in Pakistan is getting worse day by day. they are bringing the 28th Amendment. PPP has reservations about 28th Amendment. 28th Amendment will be mandatory. Nawaz Sharif is also not happy with the 28th Amendment. if there is an attempt to obstruct the 28th Amendment, the situation will worsen. the situation in Sindh is very bad. we want to pass these amendments and give them to local bodies. PPP is not supporting this amendment. the budget will be passed. PPP’s case is going on in Lahore High Court. Bilawal Bhutto cannot hold two terms.

Leader PPP Shahadat Awan said the draft of the 28th Amendment was not shared with the PPP. when the draft of the 28th Amendment is shared, then everything will come to light. credit for 18th Amendment goes to PPP. the 18th Amendment increased the powers of the provinces. PPP wants powers of provinces to be further increased. when the budget is presented, it will definitely be passed. PPP has made sacrifices for democracy. PPP is an ally of the government. budget session to be held after Gilgit-Baltistan elections. Pakistan comes first for all of us, we have to strengthen it. Asif Ali Zardari raised the slogan of Pakistan Khappa. Asif Ali Zardari has always spoken about Pakistan and will continue to do so. everyone has flaws, let’s talk about strengthening Pakistan. we should learn from the past and move forward. there is no petitioner in the case going on in the Lahore High Court. they talk about assumptions, there is no truth in it.

Chairman Abad Muhammad Hassan Bakshi said for the first three years, the government did not pay attention to housing. more taxes will be reduced in this budget. the government should impose a fixed tax to close the doors of corruption. when things are digitized, corruption will decrease. we all have to play our role for the betterment of the country. if we have to make any sacrifice for the betterment of the country, we will not hesitate.