In the second semi-final of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan.

This match is being played in South Africa where the Pakistani team will bat first.

The national team is led by Saad Baig, besides Shahzeb Khan, Shamail Hussain, Azaan Owais, Ahmed Hasan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Obaid Shah, Muhammad Zeeshan, Ali Raza and Naveed Ahmed Khan.

It should be noted that the Indian team defeated South Africa in the first semi-final of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup and the final of the event will be played on February 11.