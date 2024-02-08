Women were allowed to cast their votes for the first time in Liliani town of Sargodha.

According to the sources, women are casting their votes in Liliani town of Kot Momin Tehsil, women have been allowed to cast their votes for the first time in Liliani.

Women were not allowed to vote in this area in 2013 and 2018. Women are also voting in NA-83 and PP-73.

The polling process for the twelfth and the biggest general elections in the country’s history is going on across the country which will continue till 5 pm without any break.