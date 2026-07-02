▪️Author’s Perspective: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, writes as both a politician and local voice, condemning the BLA for exploiting her province’s suffering. ▪️Core Thesis: The BLA does not represent Balochistan or its people; it weaponises the province’s extreme underdevelopment and multidimensional poverty (>70%) to recruit and radicalise youth (aged 15–25) through propaganda, isolation from families, and romanticisation of violence, turning them into suicide operatives for the Majeed Brigade.

▪️Scale of Violence: Terrorist groups in Balochistan carried out 938 attacks in 2024 (53% increase), with fatalities surging 80% to over 1,002; the BLA alone claimed hundreds. Key example: March 2025 hijacking of the Jaffar Express, killing at least 31 and holding over 300 passengers hostage; Majeed Brigade executed six major suicide missions in a year using a resilient, decentralised model. ▪️Nature of the Threat: The BLA is portrayed as an organised terrorist enterprise (not a genuine grievance movement), with documented external sponsorship (including the Kulbhushan Jadhav case linking it to Indian intelligence) and growing tactical ties to TTP, making it a tool of regional destabilisation rather than local separatism.

▪️International Dimensions: It threatens US strategic/economic interests (Balochistan’s copper, gold, rare-earth minerals), CPEC infrastructure (tens of billions in investment), and South Asia’s broader connectivity; attacks on roads, ports, or pipelines harm global development. ▪️Designations & UN Issue: The US, UK, and Australia have already designated the BLA and Majeed Brigade domestically (US issued full FTO status in 2025); however, the Pakistan-China proposal for UNSC 1267 listing was rejected on technical grounds (insufficient Al-Qaeda/ISIL linkage), which the author attributes partly to geopolitics (Indian influence) while urging Pakistan to strengthen evidence under the broader obligations of UNSC Resolution 1373.

▪️Call to Action & Solution: Immediate 1267 designation is essential to cut funding, restrict leadership mobility, and remove implicit legitimacy; this must pair with governance reform, political inclusion, economic investment, and resolution of historical grievances to achieve lasting peace and protect Baloch youth. ▪️Comment: This op-ed delivers a forceful appeal from a Baloch senator that separates legitimate provincial grievances from the BLA’s exploitative terrorism, arguing that targeted international designation is a necessary (though not sufficient) tool to safeguard lives and development while broader reforms address root causes.