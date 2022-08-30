To assist the nation in recovering from the disastrous floods that have killed more than 1,100 people, devastated infrastructure and agriculture, and affected 33 million people, the UN and the Pakistani government made a quick appeal for $160 million on Tuesday.

The money will give 5.2 million individuals with food, water, sanitation, emergency education, protection, and health care, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called the flooding a “colossal calamity” in a video statement broadcast at the Foreign Office (FO). The assistance, which will last for the first six months of the crisis response, will also help prevent cholera outbreaks and give nutritional assistance to mothers and their young children.

“Suffering is everywhere in Pakistan. The unrelenting impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding is forcing the Pakistani people to deal with a monsoon on steroids, according to Guterres.

He called the flooding a “climate catastrophe” and noted that South Asia was one of the regions most affected by the global warming challenge. According to the UN secretary-general, those who live in these regions are 15 times more likely to die as a result of climate change.

It is absurd that environmental policy is being seriously neglected as global greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, putting everyone — everywhere — in danger. growing risk,” he continued. “As we continue to notice more and more severe storm events around the world.

The FM stated that Pakistan had become “ground zero” for global warming, the “greatest existential threat” of this century, as evidenced by the destruction experienced there following the recent spell of tremendous rains and floods.

“The cycle of catastrophic flooding we are currently experiencing is a result of abnormal weather patterns. Unprecedented amounts of cloud bursts and torrential rains have caused extensive destruction, urban flooding, river floods, and landslides, killing people, destroying livelihoods, and killing livestock, according to Bilawal.

