In response to recent severe rains and flooding,Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday approved a grant of Rs. 10 billion for the Balochistan province to deal with the situation and aid the flood victims.

The Prime Minister said in a statement to the media after touring flood-affected areas such Haji Allah Dino village that he had never seen in his lifetime the scale of devastation brought on by record floods and rainfall across the nation.The effects of natural disasters, according to him, cannot be mitigated by merely shouting slogans, making pronouncements, and leveling accusations.

He emphasized that in order to resolve the country’s flood crisis, they would have to put in a lot of effort, sweat, and blood. He also noted that other nations have developed technical solutions by making financial investments to deal with natural disasters.

The Prime Minister regretted that the nation could not be misled by certain political individuals’ misleading claims. “I’ll tell you the truth. Pakistan has been unable to stand on its own for the past 73 years, he lamented.

The prime minister also thanked the leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Turkey for expressing their sorrow over the deaths that occurred in Pakistan and their sympathy for the struggling Pakistanis who were going through hardships as a result of the flooding.

He added that two planeloads of relief aid from Turkey would land in Karachi and another from the UAE would arrive in Islamabad, and they were grateful to the friendly nations who were providing flood relief and help to the flood victims.”We appreciate the friendly nations’ assistance and solidarity.

In this time of need, the governments of the UK and other nations have expressed their assistance, for which we are grateful.The prime minister also appealed to the wealthy people of the country to support the millions affected people with their generous donations who had been in dire need of immediate relief and assistance.