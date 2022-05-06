<!-- wp:image {"width":1050,"height":585} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/6274a6dfdb3dd.jpg" alt="A new UN convoy was on Thursday heading to the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, which has seen heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces. \u2014AFP" width="1050" height="585"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>WARSAW: A new <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">UN convoy<\/a> was on Thursday heading to the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, which has seen heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces, to try to evacuate civilians, its humanitarian chief said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cToday as we speak, a convoy is proceeding to get to Azovstal by tomorrow morning hopefully to receive those civilians remaining in that bleak hell...and take them back to safety,\u201d UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told a Ukraine donors\u2019 conference in Warsaw.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed \u201cthat a safe passage operation is ongoing, in coordination with the UN and the parties to the conflict\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe ICRC insists on the fact that no details can be shared until the situation allows, as it could seriously jeopardise the operation,\u201d it added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The convoy was a fresh effort after the United Nations and Red Cross said that 101 civilians were evacuated from the tunnels of the Azovstal plant in the strategic southern port city.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>That marked the first completed civilian evacuation from the giant factory, where Ukrainian soldiers and civilians have for weeks been trapped, as Russian forces besiege and <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">pummel the city.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The evacuees were brought to the central city of Zaporizhzhia, which is under Ukrainian control.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The joint UN and Red Cross operation \u2014 agreed after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Moscow and Kyiv \u2014 lasted five days.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cAnd we\u2019re now trying to do it for more, but it\u2019s a sobering reminder of the difficulties... how difficult it is even to achieve these results,\u201d Griffiths said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday his country\u2019s army was \u201cstill ready\u201d to allow safe passage for civilians trapped at Mariu\u00adpol\u2019s steel plant, the Kremlin said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The Russian army had on Wedne\u00adsday announced a three-day ceasefire at the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Azovstal plant<\/a> in Mariupol in south-eastern Ukraine, saying it would allow civilians to leave.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>But a commander of Ukraine\u2019s Azov regiment, Svyatoslav Palamar, accu\u00adsed Russia of breaking its promise.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett later on Thursday, Putin said civilians could still be allowed to leave the besieged plant but Ukrainian troops must lay down their arms.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe Russian military is still ready to ensure the safe exit of civilians,\u201d Putin told the Israeli prime minister, the Kremlin said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cAs for the militants remaining at Azovstal, the Kyiv authorities must give them an order to lay down their arms.\u201d Putin and Bennett spoke amid raging tensions after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking about Ukraine, suggested that Adolf Hitler had \u201cJewish blood\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The two leaders discussed \u201chistoric memory\u201d, the Holocaust and expressed interest in developing ties between their two countries, the Kremlin said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cMutual interest was expressed in the further development of friendly Russian-Israeli relations and the maintenance of useful contacts between the leadership of the two countries,\u201d the Kremlin said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Putin stressed that of the six million Jews who were killed during the Holocaust \u201c40 percent were citizens of the USSR.\u201d Bennett for his part \u201cnoted the decisive contribution of the Red Army to victory over Nazism,\u201d the Kremlin said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Since Putin sent troops to Ukraine on Feb 24, Israel has sought to keep a delicate balance between Moscow and Kyiv but remarks by Lavrov caused an uproar in the country.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->