<!-- wp:image {"width":1058,"height":794} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/uploads308456shehbaz12-696x522.jpg" alt="" width="1058" height="794"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: As the four-day <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Eid holidays<\/a> ended Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the general public to get into the work mode following their festive time.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cLet us get back to work now,\u201d the prime minister tweeted as the nation celebrated the Eid on the public holidays announced for May 2-5 (Monday-Thursday).<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>https:\/\/twitter.com\/CMShehbaz\/status\/1522430868308246528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1522430868308246528%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.app.com.pk%2Fnational%2Fpm-boosts-public-to-gear-up-for-work-as-eid-holidays-end%2F<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The prime minister hoped that the people would have spent happy times with their loved ones during the Eid holidays besides taking rest.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cHope you all had a wonderful time with your families during the Eid holidays and rested well,\u201d he said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>PM Shehbaz Sharif, also known as <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">\u2018Pakistan Speed\u2019<\/a> is recognized for his dedication to work and also for encouraging people to follow the suit.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The prime minister, who spent Eid holidays in Lahore, traveled to Islamabad early Friday to resume work at his office.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>https:\/\/twitter.com\/CMShehbaz\/status\/1522456675663368194?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1522456675663368194%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.app.com.pk%2Fnational%2Fpm-boosts-public-to-gear-up-for-work-as-eid-holidays-end%2F<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>On his way back to work in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz in another tweet mentioned that he was moved by the photographs of Faizan Ahmed by the Lahore Metro site, which inspiringly depicted the stories of citizens.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cWent through this fascinating work of Faizan on my way to<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> Islamabad<\/a>. He has beautifully captured the stories of the citizens using Lahore Metro for their daily commute,\u201d he wrote.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He shared a photograph of an old couple traveling in Lahore Metro captioned as \u2013 \u201cEvery two minutes she used to ask her husband \u2013 Thak ta nai gy ho? Datta sahib anay wala hai (Are you tired? Don\u2019t worry, we are very close to the shrine of Data Sahib)\u201d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIt really touched my heart!,\u201d the prime minister said, mentioning the photograph that gave a glimpse of the common people with their hearts exuding simplicity, devotion, and love for the Saint of the city of Lahore.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->