LONDON: One is Liz Truss, the current prime minister of Britain and a former foreign secretary. The other is regular Twitter user Liz Trussell.

However, the “other Liz Truss” has suddenly found herself inundated with messages after acquiring the @Liztruss Twitter handle more than ten years ago. Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson was one of those who managed to mistakenly congratulate Trussell, who has been savouring the confusion and responding with wisecracks and jokes.

Boris Johnson steps down as British Prime Minister, and Liz Truss is appointed in his place.

Liz Truss will take over as British PM when Boris Johnson steps down. Trussell has undoubtedly been enjoying her time in the spotlight, as evidenced by the cheerful Twitter snapshot of her wearing a pink party dress.

It was compared by observers to the yearly Christmas mix-up involving the British retail shop John Lewis and a man with the same name in America.

Truss denied snubbing Rishi Sunak, her Tory leadership competitor, by failing to shake his hand prior to her winning speech after she was accused of doing so on Twitter. Instead, Truss claimed she was occupied at a restaurant.

She said, “Sorry, I was in Nandos.”

She has gained a lot of fans because to her amusing comments, and one local lawmaker has even suggested starting a petition in her defence.

Matt Dent posted a petition on Monday asking that @Liztruss take over as PM tomorrow in place of @trussliz.