A video taken with a car’s dashboard camera captures the horrific moment an earthquake struck China’s Sichuan region in the southwest.

The 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck on Monday at a depth of 10 kilometres, some 43 kilometres (26 miles) southeast of the city of Kangding in Sichuan Province.

According to official media, at least 66 people died, and more than 200 people are still stranded in a lonely, beautiful place, shut off from help. Other places reported missing scores.

After experiencing summer heatwaves, Shirley Li, who is on the 30th floor of an apartment building in Chengdu that is under a COVID-19 lockdown, remarked, “The shaking was quite severe and it continued for a while.”

The dashcam video that Indian journalist Rani Joshi posted shows the terrifying incident.

More than 11,000 people have reportedly been evacuated from regions vulnerable to landslides or building collapse, according to CCTV.

According to Yang Qing from Moxi town, one of the most impacted places close to the epicentre of the earthquake, “most structures (in our hamlet) are deteriorated, some of Despite having cracks, none of them have yet collapsed.

earthquakes are common in China, especially inside its seismically active southwest.